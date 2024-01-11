SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You may be prepared for the winter storm, but is your home?

To prevent your pipes from freezing, have faucets leak at a steady rate and consider covering pipes with insulation.

Be sure that your air filters are clean and that vents are uncovered to provide air flow.

If you haven’t had a furnace maintenance check, it may be time to do so. The weather is just as hard on our appliances as it is on us.

“The cold weather, it really taxes furnaces, especially if they’re, so to speak, on the fence, they’re older and maybe not working as well,” said Kalins Indoor Comfort president Bruce Kalin. “This really cold weather makes them run harder and longer, so we do see more breakdowns, but again that’s why that preventative maintenance is important.”

Remove snow from covering your heat pumps and keep garage doors closed to keep warm air inside of your home.