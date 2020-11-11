Preparing for winter weather on the roadways

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Old man winter is beginning to move into the Siouxland area, bringing an abundant of sleet and snow on Tuesday, with the weather creating hazardous travel conditions.

“Keep your eyes on the road, don’t pay attention to your cell phone, just pay attention to the road,” said Dominic Tuggle, a Sioux City resident.

But accidents do happen, especially on days like Tuesday when an icy, snow mix is covering the roadways.

“The number one tip is slower speeds, be aware of your surroundings, and allow yourself more time and if you can avoid going out you should,” said Officer Andrew Dutler, with the Sioux City Police Department.

But for those Sioxulanders that did hit the road, a number of accidents did occur. According to the Sioux City Police Department log, there were around 35 traffic accidents that officers responded too.

“If you are okay, we would like you to get the vehicle off the road way to prevent any other accidents at that particular location. Then notify us as soon as possible if you would like to make a report,” said Dutler.

According to the Iowa Move Over law, if you see any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its flashing lights on, you, the driver, are required to move over or slow down. If you fail to do so, you could receive a traffic ticket or even lose your driver’s license.

“If you happen to come upon an accident where we have officers and EMT’s personal giving people that medical attention they need, make sure your paying attention and getting over for first responders,” said Dutler.

These reminders also provide Siouxlanders the opportunity to begin winterizing your car in case of an emergency where your stuck inside your car for a period of time.

“Maybe having a bottle water in the car, blankets, additional warm clothing, hats, gloves, and if you’re regularly transporting kids, make sure you have those items in there as well,” said Dutler.

Latest Stories