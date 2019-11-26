Preparing for first big snowstorm of the season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It might be a nice Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be a completely different story with five to eight inches of snow expected to fall, Siouxlanders all over are getting ready.

The first big blast of winter is heading to Siouxland with Tuesday storm is expected to bring five to eight inches and city crews are already working around the clock to prepare.

“Our guys enjoy doing what we do. They appreciate when the weather does show up. They enjoy plowing the snow and making the road conditions better for the traveling public,” said Todd Cogdill, highway maintenance supervisor sioux city area

Iowa DOT says they will have 16 plow drivers out covering all 16 routes and making sure people can get where they need to go.

Sioux City Public Works will also have 30 to 40 trucks out making sure the roads in town are safe, but they are also asking drivers to use caution.

“We will be out attacking it as soon as it is really sticking to the ground and pushing it off. But more for Wednesday morning, if there is a lot of snow, everyone has got to take their time,” said David Carney, Public Works Director.

Plan ahead, if you do plan to hit the road in this snow storm.

“Make sure you have water, extra clothing blankets, some type of snack stuff, that isn’t going to do bad, you know, chips, candy, even fruits, and vegetables, would be good too,” said Sue Bubb, assistant store manager.

Sioux City has already issued a snow emergency, which means by 6 p.m. Tuesday, everyone should be parked on the even side of the road.

“We have prodomanate on street parking and with them on both sides of the street, it’s very difficult for the plows to manage. So then we have to push them onto on side of the street, which we know makes people have to relocate their cars and sometimes further away than their house than they would like to, but we have to do it in order to keep the streets clean,” said Carney.

Once city crews have cleaned the even side of the road, cars will move to the odd side of the road the next day, so they can completely clean all of the roads around town to drive on.