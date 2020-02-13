Preparing for extremely cold temperatures in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-Temperatures across Siouxland are dipping dangerously low Wednesday night into Thursday. It’s important to wear appropriate outdoor clothing to avoid any health concerns and to stay safe this winter.

Each year in the U.S. around 1,300 people die of cold exposure. With low temperatures hypothermia can set in this happens when the body loses more heat than it can produce.

Make sure you’re watching out for signs of frostbite, also if you’re going to be outside for a long period of time.

“When you have a condition where your fingers are numbed, extremely cold, you cant feel them, they might feel warm to the touch but their actually frozen on the inside, that would be a condition where you want to go to the hospital to be addressed,” said Thomas Morgan, M.D. at Siouxland Community Health.

To avoid these health risks dress appropriately by wearing a hat, gloves and extra layers of clothing. If you are outside trying to stay active to maintain body heat.. but if you are to go inside do so to warm up.

“I am so ready for it to be summer. It is so cold. I love the summer months. The cold is not for me I am not a cold person. When it’s this cold make sure you wear your gloves, make sure you wear your scarf, make sure you wear a hat, anything that is warm just wear it,” said South Sioux City resident, Brian Murillo.

As temperatures continue to drop it’s possible for slick spots out on the roadways.

If you become stranded in your car it’s important to make sure you have an emergency car kit. It’s recommended you pack a blanket, flashlight, first aid kit, and snacks.