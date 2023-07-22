SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The RAGBRAI weekend starts on Saturday and the City of Sioux City is getting ready to celebrate the annual bike ride across Iowa with a RAGBRAI Expo, before bicyclists take off for the journey on Sunday.

City officials were at work on Friday getting prepared for a big party, with crews spending 2 days setting up tents, vendor areas, the main stage, and more.

While the expo will be packed for 12 hours, officials say it’s taken much longer to prepare for the event.

“The actual setup on the grounds here we started yesterday around 7 a.m., but as far as the planning process for what the facility and what the grounds will look like started way back in February when we started talking with RAGBRAI, once we knew Sioux City was selected. So it’s been about a five month process of getting us up to this point,” said Chad Schmidt, event manager with Tyson Events Center.

Schmidt said even though there will be bands performing on the main stage and food and bike vendors at the Expo, it’s not the only thing that will draw people to the kick-off event for RAGBRAI.

“I think the big thing will be the spectacle of seeing that many people here in Sioux City, and the amount of bikes and bicyclists we’ll have in the community. You know when they finally do leave on Sunday, it’s going to be a stream of bikes from 6 a.m. until around 12 p.m.,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said there’s likely going to be anywhere form 25,000 to 45,000 people in Sioux City, with many of them attending the RAGBRAI Expo at the Tyson Events Center, which goes from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.