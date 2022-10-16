SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local artists are putting some “serious energy” into a charity event happening Saturday.

The Sioux City Skateboard Association, Hardline Coffee, and local artists have been gearing up for a charity skateboarding competition and art gallery that will be held downtown.

“On the one hand, it doesn’t take that big of an investment to get a skateboard and be able to ride,” said Event Coordinator Jessica Hammond, “It gets people outside, gets people active, and there’s also a huge community aspect there.”

A portion of the board sales will be going to five area charities including the Sioux City Skateboard Association that’s raising money for a new skate park.