Preliminary report shows cause of Kingsley plane crash

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Federal Aviation Administration has documented preliminary information about a plane crash in Siouxland on Monday.

On Monday after 3 p.m., a plane crashed into a cornfield in Plymouth County.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was near the C66 and Tamarack Avenue intersection, which is five miles east of Kingsley.

The FAA report said there were no injuries in the crash between the pilot and passenger.

The report also stated the plane, identified as a Cessna 185, was having engine issues when it landed in the field and flipped over.

According to the FAA database, the plane is registered to Peter Goeken, of Dakota Dunes.