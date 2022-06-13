WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sheds new light on what happened the May night a pilot died when his plane crashed.

Thomas Dafoe was piloting a Cessna 140 plane the evening of May 20 when the plan crashed, killing him. Dafoe was participating in the MayDay STOL Drag Races in Wayne.

The NTSB preliminary report states that, during the event on Friday, qualifier races had been postponed until Saturday due to northwest gusting winds. Even so, several pilots still want to fly. STOL Drag representatives, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspectors, and pilots planning to fly participated in a safety briefing. It had been decided to organize planes into groups of five to help limit pattern congestion.

From the NTSB preliminary report.

Dafoe was part of the last in the group of five. Two planes had landed without any incident. When Dafoe’s plane started to descend, hie plane “appeared to be lower than the airplane ahead, with the pitch attitude increasing before the plane then rolled to the right, spinning three-fourths before hitting the ground.

About 45 seconds before the crash, a STOL Drag representative reported on the radio to Dafoe to “lower your nose, you look slow.” The representative repeated it again about 15 seconds before the crash. The reports said that there were no communications from Dafoe or any of the other pilots in the pattern.

The report continues, explaining that the plane had been going 57 mph at the time of the crash. A seat lap belt had been used.

