Preliminary crime statistics of Sioux City in 2018

Unofficial crime statistics from the last year show that a few crimes increased, while most types of crimes have decreased.

Based on preliminary numbers from Sioux City Crime Analysis, there were five murders in Sioux City compared to only two 2017. Aggravated assaults, arsons, and burglary crimes also went up in 2018.

While some crimes did increase in frequency last year, the majority of crime did go down, including violent crimes, rapes, and vehicle thefts.

The final numbers will be checked by the state of Iowa, and will then published by the FBI in the summer.

Once official numbers are published, law enforcement can use the data for planning, resource allocation, assessment of police operations, budget formulation, to help address the city’s crime.

The FBI said that there are many variables to consider when making comparisons to statistical data, especially with the many variables that can come into play.

Population density and degree of urbanization

Variations in composition of the population, particularly youth concentration

Stability of the population with respect to residents’ mobility, commuting patterns, and transient factors

Modes of transportation and highway system

Economic conditions, including median income, poverty level, and job availability

Cultural factors and educational, recreational, and religious characteristics

Family conditions with respect to divorce and family cohesiveness

Climate

Effective strength of law enforcement agencies

Administrative and investigative emphases of law enforcement

Policies of other components of the criminal justice system

Citizens’ attitudes toward crime

Crime reporting practices of the citizenry

The Sioux City Police Department also shows criminal events on their Crime Statistics website.

Below is the full list of crime statistics with official numbers from 2017 and preliminary numbers from last year.