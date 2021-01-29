Pregnant Siouxlanders getting mixed answers on vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Health officials are now advising that pregnant women should not get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after new research was released.

Showing clinical trials of the vaccine had not yet been performed on pregnant women.

Expecting mother of twins Allie Kelley said she’s reluctant to take it.

“I wouldn’t because it hasn’t been tested enough yet and it might put my babies in danger,” said Kelley.

Officials said if you are pregnant, only consider getting the Moderna vaccine if you are a healthcare worker or have preexisting medical conditions that would put you at a higher risk of developing serious complications from the virus.

“Certainly those who are at risk should receive the vaccine, the frontline workers, those taking care of patients, those who have diabetes, other high risk conditions,” said Alfred Fleming, a local high-risk pregnancy maternal and fetal doctor.

Fleming said it’s your own decision and that you should consult your own doctor about what’s best for you, because he believes there are actually some positives to pregnant women getting vaccinated for both mother and child.

“There are benefits from that antibody crossing the placenta and protecting that unborn child,” said Fleming.

Fleming says there will be more information as we get closer to rolling out vaccines to the general public sometime late spring.

As of right now, there is no information about the Pfizer vaccine being dangerous to pregnant women.