Sioux City Human Rights Commission to host panel of women in leadership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host a panel discussion with local women in leadership positions on October 30.

The panel discussion will take place at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street.

The panelists will discuss their different paths, successes, and obstacles.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and include a light meal.

Pre-registration for the panel discussion is available until October 28 by calling 712-279-6985.

Latest Stories