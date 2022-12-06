SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that Powerman 5000 will be performing inside the Anthem.

The Electro Metal Punk band will be in Sioux City on March 11, 2023.

The Hard Rock says that Powerman 5000 is known for pushing creative boundaries and defying musical categories, earning sales of over 3 million worldwide and 6 top-ten rock radio singles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online or in-person at the Rock Shop inside the Hard Rock. All events inside the Anthem are 21 and older.

The Hard Rock has other shows coming to Sioux City in the coming months, including Jamie Kennedy, Tommy Davidson, One Night with the King, Head East, as well as a New Year’s Eve bash.