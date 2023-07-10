SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City fire crews had an early start to their day Monday morning while fighting a vehicle fire. The situation became more dangerous when the flames spread to a nearby powerline, causing it to go down.

Just before midnight, fire crews were called to the 1000 block of 18th Street for a car fire near a home. The residents, who were home at the time, had called 911 while attempting to fight the fire themselves.

Fire responders arrived to find the front of the car fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread and damaged an overhead powerline.

While no one was injured in the incident, Sioux City Fire Rescue Acting Assistant Chief Garrett Soldati told KCAU 9 that downed the downed powerline made the situation much more dangerous.

“It was severed, it did come down on the hose line that we initially pulled, so you just have to keep in mind, all crews have to keep in mind where that is located and then obviously continue the operation to the extent that you don’t put anyone in further harm by operating around it,” Soldati said.

Damage to the home was minimal and the residents were allowed to return home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue would also like to remind Siouxalnders to check their smoke detectors and if you’re in need of one, you can reach out and get one at no cost.