Powerball ticket purchased in Correctionville wins $1 million prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – Someone in Correctionville is a Powerball winner.

That person, who bought a Powerball ticket, has won a $1 million prize from Saturday’s drawing.

It was the only $1 million winning ticket across the country in the drawing.

The leap year date, February 29, fell on a Saturday, which is one of the days when the Powerball drawings occur, only around every 28 years.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Brew, a convenience store and coffee shop, at 404 11th Street in Correctionville.

That ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday’s $80 million jackpot.

It matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. February 29’s numbers were 24-44-46-50-51 and Powerball 13. The PowerPlay number was 3.

Not a single ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the Powerball increases to an estimated $90 million annuity ($67.9 million lump-sum option) for Wednesday.

Brew will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million winning ticket at one of its stores.

Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery’s offices are open Monday through Friday.

If the winner(s) need information before coming forward to claim their prize, they can call the lottery at 515-725-7900.

Powerball players in Iowa have 365 days, or one year, from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. The lottery wants to remind players to double-check their tickets for any prize that they may have won.

Players in $2 Powerball can choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69 and another number, the Powerball, from a separate pool of 26. The PowerPlay option is available for an extra $1 per play.

