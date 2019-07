SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Flash flooding is forcing people in parts of Nebraska to evacuate their homes.

The Salvation Army says hundreds of people in Kearney are sleeping in shelters.

Heavy rains Monday flooded streets with up to four feet of water.

Police rescued about 25 people overnight Tuesday who were trapped in vehicles.

Emergency officials say the nearby Wood River will reach historic levels perhaps causing more flooding.

No serious injuries have been reported.