SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Power outage reports are coming in in the Siouxland area.

UPDATE (8:18 p.m.): Power is gradually coming back in O’Brien and Sioux counties.

UPDATE (7:40 p.m.): The outage map shows outages in Sioux City have been mostly restored with only 234 currently without power. Outage numbers in O’Brien County have increased to about 140 outages reported. Sioux County has also grown to have just under 50 outages reported.

UPDATE (7:37 p.m.): According to the outage map, power has been restored in Sac City. The Storm Lake metro area outage total is down to 552.

According to the MidAmerican Energy Outage Watch, there are 2357 outages reported in Sioux City and the surrounding areas.

There are also 339 outages reported in Ireton and 471. Adding in other outages under MidAmerican’s Storm Lake metro area, there is a total of 1031.

An in-depth map can be viewed on MidAmerican’s website.

We’ll continue to monitor outages in Siouxland and update as more information becomes available.