SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to MidAmerican Energy, some customers in the Sioux City area may be without power.

UPDATE (2:19): According to MidAmerican, there are still approximately 1,100 customers without power.

—–

UPDATE (1:51): According to the City of Sioux City, services at the landfill on 28th Street are currently limited due to the power outage.

—–

UPDATE (1:33 p.m.): Reported outages in the Sioux City metro area has been reduced to 1679.

—–

PREVIOUS: The MidAmerican Energy outage map is showing that more than 3,000 customers in the Sioux City metro are currently without power.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to bring you the latest outage updates as we learn more.