SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Storms are rolling through Siouxland Monday morning, causing outages.

According to the MidAmerican Energy outage map, as of 9:10 a.m. on Monday, there are 10 outages in Sioux City, leaving about 456 MidAmerican Energy customers in Sioux City without power.

The map shows that the outages should be restored around from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There are other outages east of Sioux City, including one outage in Holstein affecting 181 customers