UPDATE: Power restored to majority of Sioux City homes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MidAmerican Energy has reported that power has been restored to the Center Street area.

Other homes in Sioux City that are still experiencing outages are estimated to have power back by 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

PREVIOUS: MidAmerican Energy is reporting 1,137 customers are experiencing power outages.

According to the MEC Outage map, the main outage occurred ne Center and West 14th Street. Power is estimated to be restored at 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will update when information is available.