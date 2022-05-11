ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (6:18 p.m.): Power is returning to Siouxland communities.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s outage map, there are only about 45 customers without power within Siouxland. That would be about 99% of customers with restored power.

Multiple areas in northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota are experiencing power outages.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s outage map, about 4,500 are without power ranging from Richland, Iowa, to Alcester, S.D., to Orange City, Iowa.

The largest outage appears to be at Rock Valley with more than 2,200 customers without power.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office stated they are aware of the outages and are asking residents to us caution at stoplight that are malfunctioning.