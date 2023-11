DAKOTA DUNES, S.D (KCAU) — MidAmerican Energy Company is reporting a power outage in Dakota Dunes.

According to the MidAmerican Energy Map from 3:54 p.m., 1082 customers have been impacted and are without power.

They estimate the time of restoration of power to be 6:15 p.m. At this time, the cause of the power outage is unknown.