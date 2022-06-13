SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MidAmerican Energy Company reported that power is currently being restored to Siouxland communities.

As of noon, only 17 customers are currently without power.

PREVIOUS: A power outage has left more than 2,400 Siouxlanders without power on Monday.

According to the MidAmerican Energy Company Outage Map, 2,481 customers in the northwest Iowa region are without power. Places most affected by the outage include Bronson, Kingsley, Lawton, and Moville.

A cause has not yet been determined and there is currently no estimated time when poser will be restored.