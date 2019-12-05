UPDATE: Power restored after outage in parts of South Sioux City, Dakota City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: Power has been restored after an outage earlier Thursday.

PREVIOUS: More than 1,000 people are without power in part of Dakota City and South Sioux City, according to the Nebraska Public Power District.

Mark Becker with the NPPD said the outage started around 10:36 a.m. with 1,030 customers affected. The NPPD’s outage map shows the area affected including a majority of Dakota City, the western part of South Sioux City and extending just west of the airport.

Becker added that a circuit breaker that went bad.

A crew is working to resolve the issue with an estimated restoration time of 1:40 p.m.

This is a developing story.