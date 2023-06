HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — There will be a scheduled power outage in Hinton so upgrades can be made to the electric system, officials said.

According to a release from the City of Hinton, the power in the town will be turned off Wednesday night at 11 p.m. and be restored at around 4 a.m.

The scheduled outage is happening so that the city can make upgrades to the electric system.

This outage is the second one to take place this month, the first one was on June 7.