(KCAU) — Laws are typically left up to the politicians of your state, but sometimes laws are left up to the voters. Here are the ballot measures for the tri-states and what they mean.

Iowa

Constitutional Amendment 1

Iowans are being given the chance to decide whether to amend the Iowa constitution at the polls on Tuesday. If passed, it would amend Iowa’s constitution to include a section explicitly stating that “any and all restrictions” on gun ownership will be “subject to strict scrutiny” by a court.

Nebraska

Proposed Amendment

Nebraskans will be voting on a state constitutional amendment regarding airports. The ballot measure will allow citizens to decide whether cities, counties or political subdivisions can use revenue generated from property taxes, sales taxes, intergovernmental aid from the state, etc., in order to develop a new airport or expand existing air services.

Initiative Measure 432

Initiative Measure 432 will decide whether to amend the state constitution to require voters to present a valid photo ID before casting a ballot in any election.

Initiative Measure 433

The citizens will decide whether to increase the minimum wage over the next four years. If passed, the first increase will be in effect on January 1, 2023. The wage will increase to $10.50. The next increase will take place one year later, on January 1, 2024, to $12. On January 1, 2025, the wage will increase to $13.50. On January 1, 2026, the wage will increase to $15, and continue to adjust to the cost of living annually.

South Dakota

Constitutional Amendment D

A majority vote will decide on whether to amend the state constitution on Medicaid requirements. The voters can select yes or no to expand eligibility.

Initiated Measure 27

The measure will decide whether to legalize the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana by persons over the age of 21. Individuals may possess one ounce or less, and they may distribute one ounce or less without payment or other consideration. Growing and possessing Marijuana plants will only be permitted if the county or city does not already have a licensed marijuana retail store, or where it is allowed by the county or city.

Clay County Bond Issue 1

The ballot will give South Dakotans the opportunity to vote whether Clay County can issue and sell its negotiable general obligation bonds to an amount that doesn’t exceed $42,800,000 bearing interest at rates that may be determined by the commission. It must be payable and maturing from 1 and not exceed 30 years after the bond is issued, and it will be intended to be used for a new jail, law enforcement safety center, and land acquisition costs, furnishing, equipping the land and paying for the cost of issuing the bonds.

Clay County residents voted against a similar bond measure earlier this year. Now a new bond measure is up for another vote.

North Sioux City Initiative Measure 5

North Sioux City is holding a special election on election day. The city has a current limitation on the maximum number and type of medical cannabis establishments registered by the State of South Dakota. The measure would allow voters to decide whether to remove the limitation of such establishments.