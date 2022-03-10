SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Daylight saving time starts Sunday.

This means more sunlight during the evening hours, but it requires clocks to spring forward which takes away an hour of sleep.

Medical experts say the time change has unhealthy effects on the human body, including an increase in heart attacks.

MercyOne Family Doctor David Daniels said it comes down to a lack in good sleep.

“When you lose an hour, it has a much more deleterious effect than in the fall. We’re a country where everybody is sleep deprived anyways, especially during the COVID pandemic, and this often makes the sleep deprivation worse,” Daniels said.

Dr. Daniels advised people not to take a long road trip after the first couple of days of the time change. He said an increased risk of drowsy driving is possible.