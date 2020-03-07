Post-vention training to help reduce recent spike in deaths by suicide

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) – Statistics show suicide disproportionately affects Native American people.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska declared a state of emergency on suicide earlier this year. The community has seen a spike in youth suicide attempts and death, in a short amount of time.

Post-vention is a message the Nebraska Indian Community College and the North East Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition are spreading in the community.

“When you talk post-vention, you can talk about better ways to support the family and the community afterward in a very healing process but, then that can also turn into prevention,” Donna Wolff, President of the coalition, said.

The training consists of recognizing warning signs, ways to reduce stigma, and suicide-related phenomena.

Wolff said since February, there have been four suicide deaths and six attempts in the Macy, Walhill area.

“It’s been a struggle. Especially when it’s this many out of one community. This has happened here, in Winnebago, in Santee. It’s a suicide epidemic,” Jim Hallum, educator at NICC, said.

Hallum said there’s not a single answer as to why it’s happening. He said inner generational and historical trauma play a major role.

As a survivor of suicide, he said he’s working to break that cycle.

“I’m here. I’m here and I remember the pain. Just now when I started talking and it’s still there. I look at these young people and I remember how I felt,” Hallum said.

He said he hopes his story will be the example he never had.

Jenika Long also attended the post-vention training session.

“I really hope that it benefits the community by just bringing awareness to the topic and letting people know that it’s OK to talk about it and it’s OK to reach out for help,” Long said.

Omaha tribal leaders are looking for new methods to deal with suicide. Members said they hope other survivors can come forward and share their stories so that others struggling can learn from them.