Post office in Rodney, Iowa suspended for health and safety concerns

RODNEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A small Siouxland town’s post office has been suspended for health and safety concerns.

The Rodney Post Office at 120 Main Street was suspended on January 10, according to the U.S. Postal Services (USPS).

Retail services for the post office were relocated to the Smithland Post Office located at 207 South Hickory Street in Smithland.

Those who use the Rodney Post Office can still pick up their mail in their boxes already in use, but any packages or notices will have to be picked up at the Smithland Post Office with proper identification while open. The Smithland facility is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The USPS is working to provide uninterrupted service while also focusing on the safety of customers and employees.