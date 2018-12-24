Post-Holiday Wintry Weather

After Christmas, we’ll have the arrival of a long-expected storm system bringing heavy rain at first. Rain will get started by lunchtime Wednesday with the temperature holding in the upper 30s.



Wednesday night going into Thursday, it’s likely that we’ll stay just warm enough for a continuation of primarily rain showers. A few snow flakes may mix in, but they’ll be overwhelmed by the rain and wash out without accumulating.



Thursday afternoon we’ll have a very strong northwest wind take over with gusts topping 40 MPH. That will cause temperatures to sink rapidly and bring a flip over to snow. With temperatures falling so fast along with the heavy initial dose of rain showers, look for slippery surfaces to become an issue with things icing up.



Snow forecasts have come into consensus with 1 to 3 inches of snow favored to occur for the majority of Siouxland including Sioux City.



Along and west of Highway 81 in Nebraska and South Dakota + northward around Sioux Falls, there’s the potential for higher snow amounts over 6 inches. That being said, models are trending lower in recent runs favoring warmer temperatures and splitting more of the precipitation into rain rather than snow. There remains some uncertainty for far western & northwestern communities in Siouxland, but that’s where there would be the greatest likelihood of heavy snowfall to happen.



While snow totals won’t be heavy for a solid majority of our coverage area, the falling snow and wind combination will likely make for hazardous travel conditions beginning Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday morning. Poor visibility will be a concern.



By Friday afternoon, the storm should be wrapping up with flurries giving way to clearing skies. A cold weekend is coming our way with highs near 20° and overnight lows falling into the single digits.



Stay with KCAU 9 News as we continue to track this storm system over the coming days. You can also stay up-to-date with our free KCAU 9 Weather App available for Android and Apple devices.