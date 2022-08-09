YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Yankton County authorities responded to a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency on Friday.

According to officials, a 2008 GMC Yukon was heading westbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and entered the ditch and went through a fence, and entered a field. The vehicle continued on to go through a second fence until it reached an embankment, went airborne, and then came to a rest on the other side of 432nd Street.

The driver was transported to a Yankton hospital. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

Officials said that they believe that the driver suffered from a medical emergency prior to the crash.