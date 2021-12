SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An ammonia leak was reported on I-29 on Tuesday afternoon.

Around mile marker 132 on southbound I-29, officials responded to the scene of a leak. The initial call about the leak came in around 2 p.m.

Officials are reporting no one was harmed because the leak was reported and contained quickly. The cause of the leak hasn’t been determined as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. No roads are closed.