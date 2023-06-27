STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in Stanton County, Nebraska, are investigating skeletal remains found Monday afternoon.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that they received a report Monday afternoon of possible human skeletal remains being found. The remains were found by swimmers in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger.

Authorities arrived on the scene to recover the remains, noting that they were partial.

The sheriff’s office said it will work with forensic scientists associated with the University of North Texas to learn more about the remains, including if “they are historic or from a more recent death and any manner of death,” the release said.

Providing context, the sheriff’s noted that three partial skeletal remains were found separately four years ago after severe flooding on the Elkhorn River. The remains were found near the Elkhorn River by Wood Duck and Stanton. After forensic examinations, those remains were considered historic from the 9th century or earlier.