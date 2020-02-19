Possible case of mumps at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials are warning that there may be a possible case of mumps at a Siouxland school.

In a letter to the parents of students at Laurel Concord Coleridge Schools, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) said they are investigating a single possible case of mumps in the school district.

The director of the health department, Julie Rother, told KCAU 9 that they are waiting on lab results to confirm whether or not it is mumps. Isolation precautions have been implemented to help prevent any spread of the disease.

The NNPHD offered guidelines to parents to help protect the community. The ask for families to check their immunization records to ensure everyone is fully vaccinated.

Symptoms of mumps include the following:

Swelling of the glands in the face and neck (one side or both)

Earache

Jaw Pain

Fever

Fatigue

Testicular pain and/or swelling

General muscle aches

The disease can be spread by coughing, sneezing and sharing saliva. To help reduce the spread, the health department says to practice good hygiene habits, including staying home if sick, covering coughs, washing hands often, and not sharing glasses, eating utensils, water bottles or saliva in any way.

Anyone who suspects any cases of mumps needs to call the NNPHD at 402-375-2200 or 402-375-2260 and ask for Nicole or Julie.

People who are possibly sick with mumps need to stay home and away from others until five days after the swelling in the face and neck begins.

Rother said that this possible case of mumps is not related to two outbreaks of mumps in the fall of 2019.