SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new 140-lot housing subdivision is in the works for the north side of Sioux City.

In the pre-agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment, Lieber Land Holdings, LLC, requested for its concept plan for the development to be accepted, calling it Lieber Heights. The development of about 49 acres would be located directly east of North Middle School and north of 41st Street.

There would be 140 lots: 37 lots of multi-family units, 46 single-family level 1, 41 single-family level 2, and 16 single-family level 3. The multi-family units would be a minimum of 2,400 square feet; the level 1 single-family units at 5,000 sq. ft.; level 2 at 7,000 sq. ft.; and the level 3 single-family units would be a 12,000 sq. ft. minimum.

The development would also include a section of greenspace.

Below is a copy of the Lieber Heights concept plan.

If approved, construction would be divided into three stages with work starting on the east side and moving west.

The land where the development would take place is currently zoned as agriculture under the Sioux City Zoning Map and would need to be rezoned into residential.

he Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on August 8 at 4 p.m.