Portion of U.S. 59 near Denison to temporarily close for replacement project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A project to replace a reinforced concrete box culvert will temporarily close U.S. 59 south of Dension.

The project is scheduled to start the morning of July 16 and will temporarily close the roadway to traffic until November 2020 depending on weather, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District (DOT) 3 Office.

Drivers will be directed around the work zone with a detour utilizing U.S. 30, Crawford County Road E-59, and U.S. 59.

The replacement project will cost just over $800,000 with the prime contractor being Midwest Contracting, LLC.

The Iowa DOT would like to remind drivers to use caution, obey all posted traffic signs and signals, including posted speed limits, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least doubled in work zones.

They would like to add that drivers should stay alert, allow plenty of space between vehicles, and always wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information can be found through the Iowa DOT’s 511 system.

