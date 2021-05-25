Portion of Storm Lake under boil advisory

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued for portions of Storm Lake starting due to water main maintenance.

According to the city’s website, the city has repaired water main valves in the 400 and 500 block of Oneida Street. Residents in the affected area will now be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Photo courtesy of the City of Storm Lake

Residents in this area will then be under a boil advisory until further notice. Under this advisory, residents should not use any water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or cooking. Residents are also asked to bring water to a boil for a full minute or more and then let the water cool prior to using. Residents may also choose to use bottled water during the boil advisory.

The city says crews will be conducting flushing and testing of the water in the highlighted area over the next couple of days before lifting the boil advisory.