Portion of Lancelot Ln. to close Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Engineering Division announced that a portion of South Lancelot Lane near the Southern Hills Mall will be closed to through traffic.

South Lancelot Lane between Sergeant Road and Natalia Way will close beginning Tuesday and is expected to be completed on June 6.

The road closure is due to a private contractor installing fiber optics in the area.

A detour will be posted for drivers. The detour will move traffic using Sherwood Terrace, Kateri Way, Sergeant Road, and Natalia Way. Businesses and homes within the road closure will still have access to and from the driveway or parking lot.

As always, drivers are advised to slow down, use caution and always obey traffic signals and signs.