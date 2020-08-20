SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the start of the FY 21 Resurfacing Project on Jackson Street between 5th St. and 14th St.
The closure will allow the City’s Contractor to replace existing sidewalk curb ramps, placement of new curb and gutter, concrete panel patching, remove the existing street surface, and complete the asphalt resurfacing of the street.
It’s expected to begin on the morning of August 24 and is anticipated to be complete in early October, depending on the weather.
The City said that part of Jackson Street will be closed off to through traffic while access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
Officials are advising drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs in regards to this closure.
Latest Stories
- House Democrats continue push to oust postmaster general over mail delays
- Two-a-Days: Remsen St. Mary’s
- DNC Night 4: Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
- Portion of Jackson St. to be closed until October for resurfacing project
- August 20: 308 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska