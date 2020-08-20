Portion of Jackson St. to be closed until October for resurfacing project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the start of the FY 21 Resurfacing Project on Jackson Street between 5th St. and 14th St.

The closure will allow the City’s Contractor to replace existing sidewalk curb ramps, placement of new curb and gutter, concrete panel patching, remove the existing street surface, and complete the asphalt resurfacing of the street.

It’s expected to begin on the morning of August 24 and is anticipated to be complete in early October, depending on the weather.

The City said that part of Jackson Street will be closed off to through traffic while access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Officials are advising drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs in regards to this closure.

Jackson Street closure between 5th Street and 14th Street. Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

Latest Stories