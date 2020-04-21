Portion of I-29 to close for nighttime patching operation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will close the westbound U.S. 20 ramp to southbound Interstate 29 from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m.

The DOT said the closing is for a nighttime patching operation and will continue Friday depending on the weather.

Officials said drivers will be directed around the work zone using U.S. 20, 1-29, and Dakota Avenue.

Iowa DOT asks that people drive with caution, follow the speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that the traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

The transportation department also asks that drivers stay alert, allow enough space between vehicles, and wear their seat belts.

