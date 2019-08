SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A portion of Highway 75 will be closing this upcoming week for pavement resurfacing work.

Starting Monday through Friday, Highway 75 will be closing at night.

The portion of the highway being closed is from County Road C-80 to the city limits of Hinton.

The closure is in effect from 7 p.m. to 6.a.m.

There will be detours in place for both north and southbound traffic.