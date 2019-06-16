Local News

Portion of Douglas Street to close Monday

They said the existing asphalt will be milled away and the street will be repave

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 07:00 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 07:00 AM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that Douglas Street from 3rd Street to 6th Street will be closed starting Monday. 

They said the existing asphalt will be milled away and the street will be repaved. 

The closure is expected to reopen Friday, July 21, weather pending. 

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals and drive cautiously.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected