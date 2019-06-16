Portion of Douglas Street to close Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that Douglas Street from 3rd Street to 6th Street will be closed starting Monday.

They said the existing asphalt will be milled away and the street will be repaved.

The closure is expected to reopen Friday, July 21, weather pending.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals and drive cautiously.

