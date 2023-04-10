SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders who frequent 28th Street may need to find a detour as the road will be closing temporarily.

Sioux City’s Engineering Division has announced that 28th St. will be closing April 10, with completion expected by April 17. Closures on the street will only take place between Business Highway 75 through Outer Drive.

28th Street will be closed between Highway 75 and Outer Drive, April 10-17

The closure will allow the remainder of the street to be placed in the location of the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Access will remain to homes and businesses that will be affected by the construction area during the closure.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division advises drivers to reduce speeds, drive carefully, and obey traffic signs in regards to the closure.