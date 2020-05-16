Portable showers available to the public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Warming Shelter is joining forces with Siouxland Community Health Center and opening up portable showers for public use.

The showers are open every Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the fall season.

Brendyn Richards with the Siouxland Community Health Center said towels and shower supplies will be provided to those needing a shower.

“It’s great to be able to provide this for the people that are most in need. They don’t really have any other places to take showers at this point. So this is defintely something for them to feel better about themselves and to feel better overall. Your first step to health is being clean and feeling better,” said Richards.

Richards said the showers will be cleaned between each use.

He expects around 15 people each day and even more once the weather warms up.