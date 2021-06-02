Port of Blencoe gives Siouxland farmers new way to distribute commodities

BLENCOE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Port of Blencoe will offer Siouxland farmers a new way to distribute their crop for national and international use. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with other community members, were in attendance for the grand opening.

“We started this conversation three years ago, they met in our office with my chief operating officer just to talk about the opportunities and really utilizing the Missouri River and helping provide expanded markets for our farmers,” said Reynolds.

“This is a great project that we love to, it’s always fun to cut a ribbon on something, you know, this is a gateway, it’s a doorway, I called it an on ramp to a super highway,” says Mike Naig, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture.

This port is now the farthest north port on the Missouri River. This will help send crops around the world, reaching more buyers.

“I do farm along the river, along the Missouri River down in southwest Iowa. So once I got out here I was like okay this is a catalyst, I mean what they’ve put together here, this is good for western Iowa farmers for sure,” says Jeff Jorgenson, the President of the Iowa Soybean Association.

“It’s going to help them get better prices for their commodities as well as opening up new markets, which in turn helps drive prices, increase prices for their commodities,” said Reynolds.

According to Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the past year has been a challenge for farmers. So, for those present, watching the first barge pull in Tuesday gave them optimism for the future.

“It was pretty thrilling, I’ll be honest with you. I had to be here when it pulled in and watching our hard work over the last two years come to fruition was very very rewarding,” says Dan Dix, the General Manager of New Cooperative.

“This area is going to benefit from this facility by far. We’ve been looking for these type of areas all around the state of Iowa and this one hit the nail on the head and it’s going to work really well,” says Jorgenson.

There weren’t any barges at the port Wednesday, but they are expected to sail into the hub during the night because of foggy conditions in Missouri.