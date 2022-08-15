SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced a bridge deck overlay project that will close two-way traffic.

According to a release from the Iowa DOT, the bridge deck overlay project on Port Neal Road/Woodbury County Road K-25 at I-29 in Sergeant Bluff will be closing on Monday, August 22.

There will be no access for traffic traveling in both directions, and a detour using South Bridge Drive, Aviation Boulevard/1 st Street, and Port Neal Road/Woodbury County Road K-25 will be posted, according to the release.

The release stated that the $346,821 contract was awarded to Cramer and Associates, Inc.

The Iowa DOT advised caution and asked drivers to obey the posted speed limit and other signs regarding the closing. The release also noted that traffic fines double in work zones, “as in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.”

Traveler information can be found on the 511 system website, Facebook or Twitter, or by calling 511. Travelers outside of Iowa can call 800-288-1047.