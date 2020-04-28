Pork producers worries COVID-19 could cripple industry

With the National Pork Producers Council estimating the pork industry will lose $5 billion due to COVID-19, producers fear plant closures will create a nationwide food shortage.

Dr. Jordan Graham is a swine veterinarian. He describes the situation as a “pork crisis.”

“Producers are doing everything in their power to slow the growth of market weight hogs because of the shortage of packing capacity. However, it is not enough. Every effort we take to slow the growth of a pig will not compensate for the backlog,” Dr. Graham said.

He said producers are left with the difficult decision on what to do with their hogs.

“If these pigs can’t be harvested we’re left with no other option than having to do mass euthanasia to alleviate the pressure in our production system because we really have nowhere else to go with the pig,” Iowa hog farmer Dwight Mogler said.

He said the shutdown of Smithfield in Sioux Falls along with several other plant closures has paralyzed the pork industry.

“The snowball is going down hill picking up speed. Food insecurity of pork products, animal protein is becoming more and more imminent,” Mogler said.

Mogler said by the end of the week there could be a backlog of 2 million pigs. For perspective that would equal a line of hogs that would stretch from Sioux City, Iowa to San Francisco.

“I’m 37-years-old. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Everypig founder Chris Bomgaars.

He said it’s more than realistic to be concerned about food shortages and their economic impact.

“Aside from not being able to get that bacon you might want for breakfast, the economic impact on the communities in Iowa is hard to be overstated. Every one of the barns that are out in the countryside maybe house around 2,400 pigs. That represents about $100,000 a year in revenue to that farmer. Typically those dollars are turned around about five times in local communities…Everyone is starting to get hit hard,” Bomgaars said.

Mogler said the disruption is taking its toll on the availability and choices the consumer has at the grocery store with over 20 million pounds of pork not hitting store shelves. He said hog farmers are calling on the administration to remove the 125,000 cap from the Coronavirus Relief Fund aimed to assist farmers and producers.

“For a small farmer it’s significant but for most people raising food in this country right now it’s a drop in the bucket,” Bomgaars said.

Mogler said for him, that equals about 90 cents per pig while he’s currently losing about $70 a head.

Dr. Graham adds that hog farmers want to find a solution to safely re-open processing facilities so producers can harvest their hogs.