SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue were sent to Sioux City’s west side on Sunday morning.

According to Sergeant Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department, at 12:55 a.m., firefighters responded to a porch fire on the 1400 block of West 3rd Street.

KCAU 9 received viewer footage that showed damage to the home as officials worked to put out the fire. See video player above, courtesy of Terry Jones II.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.