Popular Siouxland fish fries begin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time in more than 60 years, Holy Cross Parish went drive-thru this season of Lent.

“When we serve here in the dining room when it’s not COVID, we serve about 700.” Sharon Rossiter with Holy Cross Parish said.

With 65 dedicated volunteers, the parish served 600 meals the opening Friday of Lent.

“We have a website where you can pre-order and pre-pay for your meals, and for those, we had about 300. It’s gone pretty smoothly for figuring it out for ourselves,” Rossiter said.

For the Knights of Columbus in South Sioux City, the drive-thru format of their fish fry is nothing new.

“We get the cars through the line real fast, so people appreciate that,” Rick Bousquet with the Knights of Columbus said.

The knights call their fish fry the fastest fish fry drive-thru in Siouxland.

“We started out the drive-thru, did about four meals, and then from there it’s grown, and tonight we did 500,” Bousquet said.

After ten years of drive-thrus, Bousquet says the 35-40 volunteers are also helping in more ways than one.

“We donate to different people, so it means a lot to us to give back to the community,” Bousquet said.

The Holy Cross Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry from 4-6:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent at St. Michael’s Church in Sioux City. Their address is 2233 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City, IA 51104. To pre-order meals, visit their website at holycrosssc.org.

The Knights of Columbus will host their drive-thru fish fries from 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent at the KC Hall in South Sioux City. Their address is 1805 W 29th St.