“Pop Up Shops” return to Downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders looking to complete their holiday shopping are being encouraged to shop local.

13 different small shops will be added to the downtown business list and set up shop at the 1005 4th Street starting November 27 and running until christmas.

Also, shoppers can participate in a small business bingo, collecting signatures from the businesses they visit, for a chance to win a $250 gift-basket.

One Siouxland business owner, returning for a second year, said the new tradition helps her connect with new customers.

“Our business is a home based business, and to have this exposure, downtown Sioux City is great. Just to get people down here and to experience more of the small businesses that don’t necessarily have brick and mortar buildings,” said Sit Pretty Barkery Owner Melissa Gritzmaker.

An organizer says the opportunity for small businesses will also benefit locals looking for holiday gifts without the wait for shipping.

“So whenever you can shop in person or come down and visit our location… it takes that guesswork out of it, we’re not subject to timelines on shipping, we’re not subject to product availability. Everybody is going to have things to buy here at the ready,” Iowa’s West Coast Initiative Representative Jesse Henrichs said.

The pop up shops will operate between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, click here.