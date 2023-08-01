SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Public Library will be hosting a pop culture convention this weekend.

The convention is called Pop Con and the library describes it as a place that will celebrate all things pop culture.

The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the South Sioux City Public Library.

The convention will highlight comic books, video games, movies, TV shows and more.

Activities at the convention include panel discussions, a cosplay contest, board games, food trucks, and a meeting with local graphic artist Fredd Gorham. Vendors will also be offering exclusive merchandise at the event.

Pop Con is free for all guests.